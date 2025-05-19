AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

Turkish envoy visits Alkhidmat Foundation HQs

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, visited the national headquarters of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan in Lahore on Thursday.

He was warmly received by President Alkhidmat Foundation Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri, Vice Presidents Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, Dr Mushtaq Mangat, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the Ambassador was given a detailed tour of the Alkhidmat Complex and briefed on the organisation’s ongoing humanitarian activities, both within Pakistan and internationally. These included relief projects, volunteer engagement, and various development initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hafeez ur Rehman stated that Türkiye and Pakistan have always stood by each other during times of need. “Our partnership with Turkish humanitarian organisations is a matter of great pride for us,” he said.

Ambassador Neziroglu praised the services of Alkhidmat Foundation, describing them as exemplary. He emphasised the deep cultural and emotional bond between the peoples of Türkiye and Pakistan, noting, “Our flags may differ in colour, but our hearts beat as one.” He also expressed a strong interest in expanding mutual cooperation, particularly in initiatives aimed at youth engagement and joint community service.

The Ambassador acknowledged and appreciated the role of Alkhidmat volunteers during the recent earthquake in Türkiye, offering his heartfelt thanks for their timely and selfless support.

As a symbolic gesture of commitment, Dr Neziroglu formally registered himself as an Alkhidmat volunteer and assured his continued support for the organisation’s future initiatives.

The visit concluded with the presentation of an honorary shield, a model of Minar-e-Pakistan, and traditional Pakistani gifts — a shawl and cap — by Dr Hafeez ur Rehman to the Turkish Ambassador.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Turkish envoy Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Dr Irfan Neziroglu Alkhidmat Foundation HQs

Comments

200 characters

Turkish envoy visits Alkhidmat Foundation HQs

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories