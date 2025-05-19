AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

Rana says good news for people in coming budget

INP Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: A financial team of the federal government led by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and MQM-Pakistan’s leadership here at Governor House on Sunday and discussed proposed measures to provide relief to common men in the upcoming federal budget.

Government team comprising of Federal Minister for Finance Aurangzeb, Awais Leghari and others also held meetings with business community to get proposals for the budget 2025-26.

Rana Sanaullah earlier met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and leading representatives of the business community at the Chief Minister House and discussed the budget making process.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the Governor House, Rana Sanaullah said that just as the entire nation has proved in its victory against India with unity that the country’s defense is in strong hands, now we should have to move forward for economic prosperity in the country.

He said that like the defense sector, the country has now come out of the economic crisis and the economic team headed by Federal Finance Minister Aurangzeb under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to provide relief to the common men in the upcoming budget.

He said that there will be good news for the people in the new budget. He hoped that a good budget will be presented in consultation with the coalition partners and the business community representatives, which will provide relief to the common men.

Rana Sanaullah said that the meetings at the Chief Minister’s House and the Governor’s House have proved to be useful and its effects will be visible in the new budget.

federal budget budget Rana Sanaullah PM advisor Budget 2025 26

Comments

200 characters

Rana says good news for people in coming budget

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories