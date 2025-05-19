Rana says good news for people in coming budget

KARACHI: A financial team of the federal government led by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and MQM-Pakistan’s leadership here at Governor House on Sunday and discussed proposed measures to provide relief to common men in the upcoming federal budget.

Government team comprising of Federal Minister for Finance Aurangzeb, Awais Leghari and others also held meetings with business community to get proposals for the budget 2025-26.

Rana Sanaullah earlier met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and leading representatives of the business community at the Chief Minister House and discussed the budget making process.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the Governor House, Rana Sanaullah said that just as the entire nation has proved in its victory against India with unity that the country’s defense is in strong hands, now we should have to move forward for economic prosperity in the country.

He said that like the defense sector, the country has now come out of the economic crisis and the economic team headed by Federal Finance Minister Aurangzeb under the supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also decided to provide relief to the common men in the upcoming budget.

He said that there will be good news for the people in the new budget. He hoped that a good budget will be presented in consultation with the coalition partners and the business community representatives, which will provide relief to the common men.

Rana Sanaullah said that the meetings at the Chief Minister’s House and the Governor’s House have proved to be useful and its effects will be visible in the new budget.