President's Trophy Grade-II knockout stage begins today

Muhammad Saleem Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The quarter-finals of the President’s Trophy Grade-II will be played at four venues of the country starting from today.

The three-day tournament will see Kingsmen taking on Mit Solutions at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, while JDW Sugar Mills will face Railways at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

At the Saeed Sports City in Lahore, PAF will feature against Wing 999 Sports, whereas in the fourth quarter-final Sahir Associates will play Ghani Institute at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura.

The winners of the quarter-finals will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled from 24 to 26 May at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium and Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium. The final, a four-day affair, will be played from May 28 to 31. The venue of the final will be confirmed in due course.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded Rs five million, while the runner-up team will collect Rs 2.5 million out of a total prize pot of Rs 7.75 million.

Earlier, the tournament which began on 15th April saw 27 departmental teams divided into four groups. In Group A, where each team played five games, Kingsmen and Wing 999 Sports finished first and second with five and three wins, respectively. In Group B, JDW Sugar Mills topped the table with 38 points, while Ghani Institute finished the group stage with 32 points from six matches.

Pakistan Air Force topped Group C with four wins, while Mit Solutions secured the second spot in the group with three wins. In Group D, Sahir Associates and Railways qualified for the quarter-finals by finishing first and second with four and three wins, respectively. Apart from Group A, all teams played six group-stage games each.

PAF’s Ateeq Ur Rehman and Umair Masood lead the batting charts with 674 and 664 runs, respectively. Ateeq has scored four centuries and two half-centuries from 10 innings, while Umair has registered three centuries and four half-centuries in 11 innings.

On the bowling front, Wing 999 Sports’ left-arm spinner Muhammad Tariq Khan has bagged 41 wickets which included three five-wicket hauls. Shaikh Mohammad Raza with his right-arm off-spin bowing has grabbed 32 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. Railways’ spinners Asad Ullah and Abdullah Zubair have taken 28 wickets each.

