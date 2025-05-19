KE continues action against power thieves

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, is conducting operations against electricity theft and defaulters across the megacity.

KE had removed its 250-kva PMT installed in Ittehad Town, Baldia due to non-payment of dues. However, later, anti-social elements not only illegally installed a 500-kva PMT transformer but also reconnected it to K-Electric’s network and continued the electricity theft.

This illegal PMT was removed with re-disconnection, on which the total outstanding amount was PKR 67 million.

K-Electric had earlier disconnected its transformer at the same location on the basis of dues of over Rs 60 million; however, the defaulters, who had not made payments since 2023, illegally reconnected to the network and continued to steal electricity.

A KE spokesperson said that operations are under way against electricity thieves in various areas including Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Surjani Town, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

On the other hand, KE has taken an important step towards providing reliable and continuous power supply in the area by inaugurating a new feeder in the Marble Industry Area. This new feeder will not only provide better power supply to the existing industries but also to the new entrepreneurs.