Girl dies, eight injured as roof collapses in Karachi

NNI Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: A girl died and eight people received critical injuries when the roof of their house collapsed in Surjani Town, Karachi.

A relative of the family, namely Tanveer, said that the incident occurred at 3 am. He said that Kazim Raza was living with his wife and seven children in a rented house.

Kazim Raza was doing business supplying eggs. Tanveer further revealed that all the family members were sleeping in one room due to load-shedding in the area.

He further said that any ambulance that failed to reach the site at the time of the incident. He said that later, all the injured people were shifted to the hospital on a self-help basis.

Talking on the occasion, Kazim Raza said that he has been living in this house for the last four years, but yesterday the roof of his house collapsed.

Kazim Raza said that one of his daughters died, and his other children received injuries to their heads. He said that he informed the ambulance service that his daughter’s hand was broken in the incident, but they refused to take any action on his request.

After this, he approached another ambulance, which shifted her to the hospital.

Karachi Surjani Town roof collapses

