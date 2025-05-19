CM’s message on Museum Day

LAHORE: "Museums are not just buildings of bricks and stones but are the guardians of memory, cultural consciousness and history of nations," said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Museum Day. She added: "Museums are a bridge between the past and the present. Punjab’s museums are historical and rare reserves of culture of different regions of the world."

She said we pay tribute to all those who are playing their role in the preservation and research of heritage. “Museums show us a glimpse of our civilization, arts, values and struggle."

