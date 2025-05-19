Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM; his country praised for its support

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu, and expressed her gratitude for Türkiye’s unequivocal support for Pakistan against Indian aggression.

She said Pakistan is grateful for Türkiye’s unwavering solidarity on diplomatic, moral and strategic forums against Indian aggression.

Chief Minister discussed fraternal feelings, trade cooperation, regional peace and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. She acknowledged President Erdogan’s statement about supporting Pakistan in good and bad.

She said all Pakistanis have heartfelt love and devotion for their brothers and sisters in Turkiye. She said Pakistani nation will always remember Türkiye’s recent unconditional support against Indian aggression. “Pakistan and Turkiye are not just allies, but brothers linked in bonds of faith, culture and history.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025