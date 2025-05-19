Minister visits FCCI: ‘Serious efforts are being made to resolve issues facing industries’

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, while visiting the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the government attaches great importance to Faisalabad and serious efforts are being made to resolve the problems faced by the industries of this city.

He said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a new industrial policy will be announced very soon to include Pakistan among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, it has become imperative that we also build the economy on a stable and sustainable basis.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu for the brilliant victory in the fight for justice. He also mentioned the problems faced by the industrial sector and said that the government should create maximum ease of doing business.

He also called for the establishment of a passport office in the Faisalabad Chamber for the convenience of members and demanded that the Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Motorway be made 6-lane. He said that according to the 1934 Act, only petroleum goods come under the definition of DPL, so this provision should not be applied to imported chemicals.

He stressed the need to create convenience for traders and reform the taxation system and said that one IT University should be established in Faisalabad as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

