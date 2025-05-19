AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-19

Minister visits FCCI: ‘Serious efforts are being made to resolve issues facing industries’

Press Release Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

FAISALABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, while visiting the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the government attaches great importance to Faisalabad and serious efforts are being made to resolve the problems faced by the industries of this city.

He said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a new industrial policy will be announced very soon to include Pakistan among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, it has become imperative that we also build the economy on a stable and sustainable basis.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu for the brilliant victory in the fight for justice. He also mentioned the problems faced by the industrial sector and said that the government should create maximum ease of doing business.

He also called for the establishment of a passport office in the Faisalabad Chamber for the convenience of members and demanded that the Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Motorway be made 6-lane. He said that according to the 1934 Act, only petroleum goods come under the definition of DPL, so this provision should not be applied to imported chemicals.

He stressed the need to create convenience for traders and reform the taxation system and said that one IT University should be established in Faisalabad as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

industries FCCI Industrial Sector industrialists Rehan Naseem Bharara Haroon Akhtar Khan Indo Pak tensions SAPM on Industries and Production

Comments

200 characters

Minister visits FCCI: ‘Serious efforts are being made to resolve issues facing industries’

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories