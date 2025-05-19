Peace committee member killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A member of peace committee was killed in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when terrorists attacked the Begu Khel village on Sunday.

According to reports, the assault took place within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, where militants used heavy weaponry in their attack on Begu Khel.

In response, the local peace committee put up strong resistance, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire that continued for two hours.

The peace committee showed strong resistance and forced the attackers to flee. However, during the intense exchange of fire, one member of the peace committee lost his life.

Earlier, Lakki Marwat police shot dead three terrorists in a search and strike operation, while several others escaped with injuries last month.

Acting on intelligence in the Tajori forest area, police, CTD, and the Quick Response Force engaged 20 to 25 militants in a fierce two-hour gunfight.

The operation, led by DPO Jawad Ishaq, was launched under the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Remarkably, the police sustained no casualties.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed had praised the bravery of Lakki Marwat police, announcing cash rewards and commendation certificates.