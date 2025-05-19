AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

Gilani reiterates country’s commitment to interfaith harmony

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, attended the Inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at St Peter’s Square, Vatican City, on Sunday.

The ceremony marked the formal commencement of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy and was witnessed by an estimated 250,000 attendees, including numerous global leaders and dignitaries.

Chairman Gillani’s presence affirms Pakistan’s commitment to interfaith harmony and its respect for the Catholic community worldwide. His participation highlighted Pakistan’s dedication to fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse religious traditions.

The Inaugural Mass was attended by a distinguished assembly of international figures, including US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. European royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, were also present.

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago and holding dual US-Peruvian citizenship, is the first pontiff from either nation. In his homily, he emphasized themes of peace, compassion, and unity, reflecting his commitment to addressing global challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

During his visit, Chairman Gillani is scheduled to engage in bilateral meetings with Vatican officials and international counterparts to discuss shared interests, including the promotion of peace, protection of minority rights, and the advancement of interfaith collaboration.

Pakistan remains steadfast in its advocacy for religious tolerance and coexistence, and Chairman Gillani’s participation in this significant event reaffirms the nation’s role in promoting global understanding and harmony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Pope Leo XIV

Comments

200 characters

Gilani reiterates country’s commitment to interfaith harmony

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories