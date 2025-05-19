SEPA accelerates operations to implement environmental laws

KARACHI: On the directives of Secretary Environment, Climate Change & Coastal Development Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has accelerated operations across the province to ensure strict implementation of environmental laws.

Following inspections of various factories, warehouses, hospitals, energy plants, and stone crushing units across Sindh, several establishments have been issued legal notices for violating environmental regulations.

In Khapro (District Sanghar), the SEPA regional office Shaheed Benazirabad and district team issued notices with strict warnings to cotton factories, poultry sheds, and fertilizer warehouses for non-compliance with environmental laws.

Meanwhile, in Tando Adam, United Energy Pakistan and Petro Waste Yard were ordered to immediately submit their Environmental Management Plans and Waste Management Plans. In another action, SEPA’s Hyderabad regional office and Thatta district team issued stern warnings to ice factories in Dhabeji and Thatta for violating water quality standards and Sindh Environmental Quality Standards (SEQs).

In Tando Allahyar, a surprise visit was conducted to the district hospital, where the medical superintendent was served a notice over violations of Hospital Waste Management Rules. Furthermore, the Hyderabad regional team conducted raids on unregulated stone crushing units and bitumen plants operating along the Tando Muhammad Khan bypass without required environmental safeguards. Notices were issued for causing environmental pollution.

Environment Secretary Agha Shah Nawaz Khan directed all institutions to immediately comply with the SEPA Act 2014, warning of severe action in case of non-compliance.

“The preservation of Sindh’s environment, natural diversity, and ecological systems is our collective responsibility,” he said, adding that a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced against environmental pollution. “Institutions must fulfil their responsibilities and comply with environmental standards without delay, or the law will take its course,” the secretary cautioned. He reaffirmed that the protection of the natural environment remains a top priority of the Sindh government, and violators will be brought within the ambit of the law without exception.

