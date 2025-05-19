AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Governor visits CMH to inquire about the health of injured soldiers

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

HYDERABAD: Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) here to inquire about the health of soldiers injured during recent hostilities between Pakistan and India.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon and representatives of MQM Pakistan. Speaking to the media, Tessori praised the courage and resilience of the injured soldiers. I saw something remarkable today the face of an Air Force soldier who had undergone two surgeries was glowing with pride, he said. Their spirit is unshaken, and they do not regret their injuries. In fact, they are only saddened they couldn’t attain martyrdom. He noted that five injured soldiers were brought under treatment at CMH Hyderabad

Governor h expressed pride in the armed forces and their families. We salute our soldiers, generals, lieutenants, and colonels who went to war after bidding farewell to their families with the spirit of martyrdom in their hearts.

Referring to India’s actions, the Governor said just as we and our generals delivered a strong response, India will think twice before attempting such aggression again. He added Modi’s extremist ideology, which mirrors Israel’s, led to this planned attack in night, but Pakistan responded with dignity, unity, and strength.

Governor Sindh also drew attention to the broader pattern of attacks, saying this was not an isolated event. Its fabric is tied to terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We have already sacrificed over 80,000 lives in the war on terror, and even then we were not spared.

Governor extended thanks to China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, and particularly the United States, for their diplomatic support. The US played a mediation role, I thank the American President for his efforts, he said.

The Pakistani army has proven that our defense lies in strong hands, he said. Now, it’s time for the entire nation to rally behind the armed forces. He acknowledged Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges, emphasising the need for national unity and strong leadership to overcome these issues.

