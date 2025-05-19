Curfew imposed on South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A day-long curfew has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district due to heightened security concerns, local authorities confirmed.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the curfew will remain in effect on Sunday from 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Deputy Commissioner stated that the road from Makeen to Razmak will remain completely closed during the curfew hours. Residents have been advised to avoid travelling on this route until after 6 p.m.

District authorities have urged citizens to use alternate routes for travel and refrain from unnecessary movement for their own safety.