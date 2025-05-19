Futures spread up 850 bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 850 basis points, closing at 9.28 percent on the final trading day of the week ending May 16, 2025, compared to 0.78 percent in the previous week.

Trading activity on the futures counter increased, with average daily volumes surged by 10 percent to 169.54 million shares, up from 154.55million shares a week earlier. However, the average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 1.5 percent, reaching Rs 10.61 billion compared to Rs 10.77 billion in the preceding week.

