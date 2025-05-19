AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vodafone Idea seeks court help after India rejects request on dues, documents show

Reuters Published 19 May, 2025 01:10am

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS), opens new tab has gone to India’s Supreme Court to challenge the government’s rejection of a request by the debt-saddled telecom giant to waive more than $5 billion it owes the government, documents show.

The government on April 29 rejected the request by Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra for a waiver on interest and penalties it owes on $9.76 billion in dues, saying the survival of India’s third-largest telecom player was at risk, according to the letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between UK-based Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), opens new tab and India’s Aditya Birla Group, filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday asking the judges to direct New Delhi to act “in public interest”, given the “sensitive telecom sector”, according to the filing, which is not public.

Vodafone finance boss Luka Mucic to step down by early 2026

Vodafone Idea and the government did not respond to requests for comment.

The company has struggled to pay outstanding spectrum and revenue-sharing dues since a landmark 2019 Supreme Court order that widened the scope of revenues on which the dues are assessed. The ruling on adjusted gross revenue has been the biggest overhang for India’s telecom industry, increasing demands on companies by billions of dollars.

To help Vodafone Idea, the government has over time converted part of the dues into equity and increased its stake in the company to 49%. The court is likely to hear the case this week. The judges have repeatedly rejected Vodafone Idea’s requests to change their decision ordering recovery of outstanding dues.

It was not clear how much relief Vodafone Idea is seeking on the $9.76 billion it owes. The filing says penalties and interest exceed $5 billion. While bigger rival Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), opens new tab also faces dues and has challenged them unsuccessfully in court repeatedly, Vodafone Idea’s financial health is less secure.

“No support will lead to a point of no return,” Vodafone Idea’s Moondra wrote in his April 17 letter. The company “will not be able to operate beyond FY26.”

He said that if the current situation is not resolved, it will “create a larger damage to country’s reputation and will shake the confidence of global investors”.

Comments

200 characters

Vodafone Idea seeks court help after India rejects request on dues, documents show

Israel airstrikes kill at least 100 in Gaza amid ceasefire talks

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

Former US President Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office says

Pakistan meets all 7 QPCs, 5 of 8 ITs and SBs: IMF says policy efforts continue to bear fruit

Sirbaz Khan becomes first Pakistani to summit all 14 highest peaks without oxygen

FM Dar to visit China from Monday to discuss regional developments

Kazan Forum: Pakistan identifies six potential trade corridors

PSL 10: Lahore’s dominant show knocks Peshawar out of contention

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Read more stories