AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
China’s aviation fuel exports rise to 13-month high in April

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 03:31pm

BEIJING: China’s exports of aviation fuel rose to a 13-month high of 1.89 million metric tons in April, customs data showed on Sunday.

The higher outflows came as China increased its crude oil imports 7.5% on the year amid higher purchases of sanctioned supplies from Iran and Russia.

For the first four months of the year, China’s aviation fuel exports were down 2% from year-ago levels at 6.27 million tons.

Gasoline exports were 780,000 tons in April, up 93.7% from a low base a year ago but down from March’s 930,000 tons. In the first four months of the year, gasoline exports fell 22.6% to 2.42 million tons.

China’s diesel, jet fuel exports recover

Diesel exports continued to slide, falling 32.3% year-on-year to 510,000 tons. Exports for the first four months as a whole were down 42%.

China’s total exports of refined products, which included diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, rose 10.1% to 5.01 million tons in April.

The data also showed that imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 24.8% year-on-year to 4.64 million tons in April.

