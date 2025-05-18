China’s aviation fuel exports rise to 13-month high in April

BEIJING: China’s exports of aviation fuel rose to a 13-month high of 1.89 million metric tons in April, customs data showed on Sunday.

The higher outflows came as China increased its crude oil imports 7.5% on the year amid higher purchases of sanctioned supplies from Iran and Russia.

For the first four months of the year, China’s aviation fuel exports were down 2% from year-ago levels at 6.27 million tons.

Gasoline exports were 780,000 tons in April, up 93.7% from a low base a year ago but down from March’s 930,000 tons. In the first four months of the year, gasoline exports fell 22.6% to 2.42 million tons.

China’s diesel, jet fuel exports recover

Diesel exports continued to slide, falling 32.3% year-on-year to 510,000 tons. Exports for the first four months as a whole were down 42%.

China’s total exports of refined products, which included diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, rose 10.1% to 5.01 million tons in April.

The data also showed that imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 24.8% year-on-year to 4.64 million tons in April.