AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
World

Pope Leo to meet Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy on Sunday, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo will have a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy later on Sunday following the pope’s inaugural Mass, the Vatican said.

Leo spoke with Zelenskiyy on Monday in the first known conversation between the newly-elected pontiff and a foreign leader, underscoring his concern for the war in Ukraine.

Peace breakthrough unlikely as Putin declines to meet Zelenskiy in Turkey

Speaking moments after Sunday’s Mass, Leo mentioned the “martyred” Ukraine and called for a “just and lasting peace”.

