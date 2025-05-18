AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Haaland suffers another Wembley blank after turning down penalty

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 12:29pm
LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was surprised that Norwegian striker Erling Haaland declined to take a penalty for his side in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Crystal Palace with the kick subsequently being missed by Omar Marmoush.

Trailing 1-0 to Eberechi Eze’s goal, City were awarded a penalty in the first half when Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell tripped Bernardo Silva who had burst into the area.

Haaland, who had failed to score in his first five Wembley appearances for City, looked poised to break that duck, but handed the ball to Marmoush whose first ever penalty for City was superbly saved by Dean Henderson.

“I thought he would want to take it but they didn’t speak,” said Guardiola. “That moment for the penalty, it’s the feeling and how they feel. They decided Omar was ready to take it. “Omar took a lot of time when the ball was stopped, so it put more pressure on him, and Henderson made a good save.”

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, working as a TV pundit for the BBC, said he felt the occasion might have got to Haaland.

“He’s a world-class forward, but when we are talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is no way they are giving that ball away,” Rooney said.

Crystal Palace’s Eze seals historic FA Cup final win against Man City

“That is what separates them two players from Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe and these players. They are selfish and they want to score every game.

“When (Haaland) misses chances I think you can see it gets to him and it does affect him. Maybe the thought of taking a penalty at Wembley might have been too much for him. You never know, he is a human being.”

Haaland has scored 30 goals for City this season in all competitions but has missed three of his seven penalties.

