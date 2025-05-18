Israel says it intercepted missile from Yemen

CAIRO: The Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, where sirens sounded in several areas.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they had targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles.

Israel airstrike kills at least 24 in Gaza as mediators host ceasefire talks

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, although they have agreed to halt attacks on U.S. ships.

Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen’s main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.