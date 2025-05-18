AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-18

Republicans split on US credit downgrade as party’s tax bill lingers

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 05:43am

WASHINGTON: Moody’s downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating has elicited mixed responses among Republicans in Congress, with some questioning the motive behind the change and others depicting it as a warning that lawmakers should heed as they wrestle with a sweeping tax and budget bill.

The downgrade, announced on Friday evening, came only hours after a handful of Republicans on the US House of Representatives’ budget committee blocked progress of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending legislation due to their concerns of its potential to balloon the federal deficit.

The credit rater is the last of the major ratings agencies to strip the US of the highest rating of AAA. Moody’s, which cut the rating one notch to “Aa1”, said it was making the change because successive US administrations of both parties and Congress have failed to reverse annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs.

Moody’s argued that “current fiscal proposals under consideration” offered insufficient spending cuts.

Nonpartisan analysts estimate the proposed legislation, which in part would extend Trump’s 2017 signature tax cuts, could add trillions to the federal government’s $36.2 trillion in debt.

Representative Jason Smith, the Republican tax committee chairman shepherding the bill, said that Moody’s downgrade was “a cover-up of President Biden’s economic failures.”

“It’s hardly a surprise that the greatest economic cheerleader of Biden’s economic disasters refuses to recognize that Republicans have delivered $1.6 trillion in savings as part of the one, big, beautiful bill,” Smith, from Missouri, said in a statement, referencing the tax and budget legislation.

“This Moody’s downgrade is nonsense,” said Representative Jimmy Patronis, a Florida Republican. “Using credit ratings to hop in a news cycle is irresponsible of them.”

Moody’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The criticism of the rating agency’s move echoes the response to Fitch’s credit downgrade in August 2023, when Biden administration officials argued decisions in Trump’s first term were the cause of the credit hit. Other Republicans — including key tax bill holdouts — depict the downgrade as proof that their fiscal concerns on the proposed legislation are valid.

US US President Donald Trump Moody’s US administration Moody's ratings US Republicans US credit rating

Comments

200 characters

Republicans split on US credit downgrade as party’s tax bill lingers

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories