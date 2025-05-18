AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-18

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

Tahir Amin Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) of the World Bank has rated “Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) Emergency Recovery Project” of worth $212.379 million as highly relevant and satisfactory, as the project exceeded almost all the output targets.

The Group in its “Implementation Completion Report (ICR) Review” stated that the original project was financed by a $75 million credit, followed by additional financings of $114 million, $15 million, and $12 million (the latter two through Bank-administered Multi-Donor Trust Funds), bringing total planned financing to $216 million. $210.1 million was actually disbursed, with the difference due to exchange rate fluctuations.

The original Project Development Objective (PDO) was to “support the early recovery of families affected by the militancy crisis, promote child health, and strengthen emergency response safety net delivery systems in the affected areas of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).” Revision to the PDO was done in two stages via restructurings administered through additional financings.

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

In 2019, in order to expand the project into the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and to increase the type of services delivered, the PDO was slightly revised to becomes as follows: “to support the early recovery of families affected by the militancy crisis, promote child health, and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in the tribal districts of KP province”. In 2021, the PDO was again modified: “to support the early recovery of families affected by the militancy crisis, promote child health, and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in the selected districts of KP.”

The project’s overall rating is satisfactory, which is consistent with minor shortcomings in project design and implementation. The project was highly relevant and aligned to both government and Bank priorities. There was substantial project efficiency.

Efficacy of objectives was rated substantial. The project succeeded in reaching a large number of households and provided them with unconditional and conditional cash transfers. Equally, it managed to fully vaccinate a high number of children, the majority of whom were girls. It also expanded service delivery in terms of both geographical coverage and the types of services offered. However, given the lack of information regarding the number of TDPs that retuned to FATA, it is not possible to determine the extent to which the project was able to incentivize the return of TDPs.

Furthermore, there is insufficient evidence regarding the extent to which the grants were able to smooth consumption given that over time they were not increased to reflect the higher cost of living.

The project was highly relevant, as it addressed the development challenges faced by the government of Pakistan, namely: (1) high number of TDPs, (2) inadequate child health outcomes, and (3) lack of social services in the targeted areas. The project was aligned with the government’s strategies and sectoral policies. Specifically, it was in line with the government’s National Social Protection Strategy, including preventing households and individuals from falling into poverty due to shocks.

Furthermore, the project contributed to the Fata Sustainable Return and Rehabilitation Strategy, which identified social protection as one of the top priority sectoral interventions, with cash transfers as an important tool for the emergency response and recovery.

Initially, 306,471 displaced families (list provided by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority) fulfilled the eligibility criteria and were made part of the Livelihood Support Grant (LSG) caseload. An additional 144,591 families - constituting 32 per cent of the final caseload - were added based on the grievances that were lodged after the project was launched.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan World Bank KP FATA World Bank and Pakistan TDPs Independent Evaluation Group Fata TDPs project

Comments

200 characters

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories