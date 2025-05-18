Curfew imposed in Upper South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Authorities once again imposed a curfew in the Upper South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to security concerns.

According to notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Saleem Jan, curfew will remain imposed Upper South Waziristan from 6:00am to 6:00pm on Saturday.

During the period of curfew, the movement of people and vehicles will be restricted on road from Asman Manza and Ladha. All roads in Tayarza, Torwam and Sarvekai areas will also remain closed. Authorities have advised commuters to use alternate routes. The general public has also been requested to cooperate with the administration during the curfew hours.