Zeeshan Bajwa appointed drug controller

ISLAMABAD: Following the response to a letter from Transparency International Pakistan (TIP), the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has taken serious action to combat the proliferation of fake and substandard medicines in the country.

The Prime Minister has appointed Zeeshan Nazir Bajwa as the new Drug Controller/ Director. Prior to this appointment, Bajwa served as the Deputy Director General at the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The appointment was made based on the recommendations of the Central Selection Board and with the approval of the Prime Minister, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The notification states that Bajwa’s appointment as Drug Controller/ Director (BS-20) is effective immediately. He will be working under DRAP, which operates under the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. This move signifies the government’s commitment to addressing concerns raised by Transparency International and to ensuring the availability of quality and safe medicines for the citizens of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025