Pakistan

WASA mobilises teams to address heat wave

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Water and Sanitation (WASA) Punjab has mobilised its teams to address the heat wave impacting various cities.

In this connection, WASA Punjab DG Tayyab Farid chaired a meeting, which was attended by the Managing Directors of WASA Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad.

During the meeting, the preparations of WASA in different cities for the heat wave were reviewed; each MD provided a briefing on their respective preparations.

In the meeting, the following key actions were emphasised: the water supply system in all cities should be checked on an emergency basis; working hours for tube wells in all cities should be adjusted according to regional needs; and an uninterrupted water supply must be ensured in urban areas throughout the heat wave.

Moreover, water bowsers and mobile teams should remain on alert for areas in need of water while all staff members should be on alert 24 hours a day, with a minimised response time.

Also, special attention should be given to ensuring water availability around public places, hospitals, and mosques during the heat wave. Any malfunctioning tube wells must be repaired immediately and standby generators should be used in case of power failures.

The meeting observed that these measures aim to ensure a prompt and effective response to the heat wave crisis. It committed to fully comply with the Chief Minister's instructions in all instances and all MDs were told are required to submit daily reports, and no negligence will be tolerated.

