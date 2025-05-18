AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Speaker Punjab PA calls on Türkiye Ambassador

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:00am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, called on the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, HE Dr Mehmet Irfan Nezir Oglu, at the Punjab Assembly. During the meeting, both dignitaries held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations, regional developments, economic cooperation, and strengthening parliamentary engagement between the two countries.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people for their resolute expression of solidarity with Pakistan during the recent regional tensions in South Asia.

He remarked that President Erdogan’s continued support has deeply resonated with the people of Pakistan, while the unwavering support from the Turkish nation in challenging times has added a renewed strength to the fraternal ties between both nations.

The Speaker emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to further reinforcing its strategic partnership with Türkiye. He highlighted the deeply rooted historical, religious, and cultural bonds shared by both nations, noting their consistent support for each other during times of adversity.

Both sides discussed the significance of regular parliamentary exchanges. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed that enhanced engagement at the parliamentary level, people-to-people connectivity, and robust economic collaboration can further consolidate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye. He also invited Turkish investors to take advantage of the promising investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Irfan Nezir Oglu congratulated the Prime Minister, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and the entire nation on recent military and diplomatic successes. He noted that the people of Türkiye take pride in Pakistan’s achievements and reiterated President Erdogan’s strong desire to deepen bilateral relations in all sectors. The Ambassador underscored the importance of sustained institutional cooperation and reciprocal parliamentary exchanges to broaden the scope and depth of mutual ties.

The Turkish Ambassador appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan’s pivotal role in establishing the Youth Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) in the Punjab Assembly. He remarked that such platforms are vital for involving the younger generation in national leadership and for promoting democratic values.

On this occasion, members of the Assembly, including YPF Board President Amina Hassan, General Secretary Salman Shahid, Sultan Tariq Bajwa, Usama Fazal Rana, Mansoor Azam, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib, and Principal Secretary to the Speaker Amad Hussain Bhalli, were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

bilateral relations Punjab Assembly Speaker Pakistan and Turkiye Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Türkiye Ambassador Indo Pak tensions Dr Mehmet Irfan Nezir Oglu

Comments

200 characters

Speaker Punjab PA calls on Türkiye Ambassador

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Read more stories