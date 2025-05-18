SAFCO Group organizes Youm-e-Tashakur, pays tribute to martyrs

HYDERABAD: In alignment with the national spirit of Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving), SAFCO Group of Organizations organized a solemn event at its Head Office in Hyderabad to offer prayers for peace, pay tribute to the martyrs, and express gratitude for Pakistan’s successful and responsible response to recent hostilities initiated by India.

The gathering was dedicated to reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to peace, sovereignty, and human dignity.

Speaking at the occasion Dr. Suleman G. Abro, Founder and CEO of SAFCO Group said, “Pakistan has always stood for peace, but it also reserves the right to defend its integrity and its people. The observance of Youm-e-Tashakur reflects our pride in our armed forces and our nation’s collective resolve to protect peace without compromising on dignity.”

Dr. Abro stressed the devastating toll of war, not just in terms of economic resources but in the erosion of human values and the suffering of innocent lives. “Whether in Palestine, Kashmir, or elsewhere in the world, war leads to hunger, poverty, and displacement. No responsible citizen or nation should support conflict. The way forward is through dialogue and mutual respect.”

He added, “If a full-scale war were to erupt between Pakistan and India, both nations would suffer irreparable losses. Peace is the only path to regional prosperity. Our observance today is not just a show of gratitude for a peaceful outcome—it is a renewed call for global leaders to prioritize humanity over hostility.”

Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, Managing Director of SAFCO Microfinance Company, echoed these sentiments. “Youm-e-Tashakur is a day to honour our national unity, our armed forces, and our faith in peaceful resolution. Patriotism is not just about defense; it is also about building a society where justice, development, and human dignity prevail. We hope this ceasefire becomes a foundation for enduring peace between Pakistan and India.”

The event concluded with special prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan and oppressed communities worldwide, particularly in war-torn regions, reinforcing the message that true strength lies in peace and compassion.

