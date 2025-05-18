PINS inks MoU with Italian Institute for training

LAHORE: Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), Lahore and Besta Neuro Institute, Milan (Italy) have inked MoU under which senior residents of the latter will now come to PINS for rotation while senior registrars and senior faculty members of PINS will be provided with an opportunity to receive training in Italy.

Under this partnership, the host Italian institution will take care of all visa, stay, and other arrangements which will enable Pakistani neurosurgeons to easily get international standard training.

Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir said on the occasion that this agreement will prove to be a milestone for young neurosurgeons. They will not only get the opportunity to learn the latest neurosurgical skills but will also gain valuable experience of working in an international environment. He said that the aim of all these efforts is to equip young doctors with modern surgical skills and provide the best possible treatment facilities to patients.

Prof. Asif Bashir said that agreements for technical cooperation will also be signed with other major neurosurgical centers of the world so that our young doctors can be made competitive by providing world-class professional training and the field of neurosurgery in Pakistan can be further developed.

This step is a manifestation of PINS’s continuous efforts for international standard training and research under the policy of the Punjab government and marks the beginning of a new era of medical education and services in the country which will also directly benefit the patients, he added.

