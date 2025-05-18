AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

‘Microfinance empowering women, uplifting communities’

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: In a country where economic inclusion often falters at the margins, microfinance has emerged as a quiet revolution empowering women, uplifting communities, and reshaping local economies.

This quiet revolution was celebrated loudly on Saturday at the Expo Centre, where the Rural Community Development Programme (RCDP) marked its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years of service in rural transformation.

Addressing a crowd of nearly 20,000 staff members, government officials, and leaders from the microfinance sector, RCDP Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar underscored the organization’s far-reaching impact. Since 2015, the RCDP has disbursed over Rs90 billion in micro-loans to more than 1.9 million borrowers across 28 districts of Punjab — an extraordinary scale of outreach that reflects both financial discipline and grassroots trust.

But it is the gendered dimension of this work that truly stands out. “Over 98% of our borrowers are women,” Khokhar stated, highlighting RCDP’s unflinching focus on empowering women as economic agents. Through targeted micro-loans, women across rural Pakistan have launched businesses, funded their children’s education, and gained a measure of independence previously denied to them.

This strategy is not just morally sound—it’s economically wise. With a loan recovery rate exceeding 99%, RCDP stands as a model of financial sustainability in the sector. The institution attributes this success to a deeply embedded community-centric approach, rigorous credit assessments, and continuous borrower engagement.

The event also served as a platform to recognize the efforts of RCDP’s workforce. Top performers were awarded motorcycles, scooters, and cash prizes, while some staffers were granted Umrah tickets through a celebratory lucky draw. The festivities concluded with a grand lunch that brought together individuals from all tiers of the organization.

In an era where large-scale development often overlooks the power of the periphery, RCDP’s model offers a compelling counter-narrative — one where economic dignity begins not in boardrooms, but in the homes of determined women armed with micro-loans and immeasurable resolve.

As Pakistan grapples with the twin challenges of poverty and gender disparity, RCDP’s story is a potent reminder that sustainable development starts where it’s needed most - at the grassroots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

women empowerment microfinance sector Microfinance economic inclusion RCDP

Comments

200 characters

‘Microfinance empowering women, uplifting communities’

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Read more stories