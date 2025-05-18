‘Microfinance empowering women, uplifting communities’

LAHORE: In a country where economic inclusion often falters at the margins, microfinance has emerged as a quiet revolution empowering women, uplifting communities, and reshaping local economies.

This quiet revolution was celebrated loudly on Saturday at the Expo Centre, where the Rural Community Development Programme (RCDP) marked its Silver Jubilee, commemorating 25 years of service in rural transformation.

Addressing a crowd of nearly 20,000 staff members, government officials, and leaders from the microfinance sector, RCDP Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar underscored the organization’s far-reaching impact. Since 2015, the RCDP has disbursed over Rs90 billion in micro-loans to more than 1.9 million borrowers across 28 districts of Punjab — an extraordinary scale of outreach that reflects both financial discipline and grassroots trust.

But it is the gendered dimension of this work that truly stands out. “Over 98% of our borrowers are women,” Khokhar stated, highlighting RCDP’s unflinching focus on empowering women as economic agents. Through targeted micro-loans, women across rural Pakistan have launched businesses, funded their children’s education, and gained a measure of independence previously denied to them.

This strategy is not just morally sound—it’s economically wise. With a loan recovery rate exceeding 99%, RCDP stands as a model of financial sustainability in the sector. The institution attributes this success to a deeply embedded community-centric approach, rigorous credit assessments, and continuous borrower engagement.

The event also served as a platform to recognize the efforts of RCDP’s workforce. Top performers were awarded motorcycles, scooters, and cash prizes, while some staffers were granted Umrah tickets through a celebratory lucky draw. The festivities concluded with a grand lunch that brought together individuals from all tiers of the organization.

In an era where large-scale development often overlooks the power of the periphery, RCDP’s model offers a compelling counter-narrative — one where economic dignity begins not in boardrooms, but in the homes of determined women armed with micro-loans and immeasurable resolve.

As Pakistan grapples with the twin challenges of poverty and gender disparity, RCDP’s story is a potent reminder that sustainable development starts where it’s needed most - at the grassroots.

