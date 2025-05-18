Heatwave alert issued in Lahore as temperature soars

LAHORE: Lahore and the rest of the country are experiencing a significant rise in temperatures with the sun already shining brightly in the early morning hours. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have issued a heatwave alert, warning citizens of the potential health risks.

According to the PMD, the temperature in Lahore was expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with no chance of rain in the next 24 hours. The humidity level was recorded at 48%, and the wind speed was 8 km/h, further exacerbating the heat.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Meanwhile, air pollution levels in Lahore have also reached alarming levels, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 193, ranking the city as one of the most polluted in the world.

The PDMA has urged citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the heatwave, including staying indoors during peak hours and taking measures to prevent heatstroke. Medical experts have also advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

