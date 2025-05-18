AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Heatwave alert issued in Lahore as temperature soars

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Lahore and the rest of the country are experiencing a significant rise in temperatures with the sun already shining brightly in the early morning hours. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have issued a heatwave alert, warning citizens of the potential health risks.

According to the PMD, the temperature in Lahore was expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with no chance of rain in the next 24 hours. The humidity level was recorded at 48%, and the wind speed was 8 km/h, further exacerbating the heat.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Meanwhile, air pollution levels in Lahore have also reached alarming levels, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 193, ranking the city as one of the most polluted in the world.

The PDMA has urged citizens to take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the heatwave, including staying indoors during peak hours and taking measures to prevent heatstroke. Medical experts have also advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activities, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

The weather conditions suggested a temperature of 29°C in the morning, which was expected to reach 42°C. In addition, the humidity stood at 48% and the Air Quality Index at 193.

The authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions including avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, stay indoors during peak hours, take measures to prevent heatstroke, and avoid strenuous activities to protect themselves from the heatwave and air pollution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore Heatwave Lahore weather

Comments

200 characters

Heatwave alert issued in Lahore as temperature soars

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories