Four uplift schemes of health, P&D sector approved

LAHORE: The PDWP approves four development schemes of health and P&D sector worth over Rs32 billion. In this regard a meeting of the fiscal year 2024–25, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held here on Saturday in which four development schemes totalling Rs32,002.252 million were approved.

The approved schemes are programme for revamping of 581 BHUs in South Punjab (Phase-I) at an estimated cost of Rs9,932.946 million and programme for revamping of 220 RHCs (Phase-I) (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs9,990.223 million were approved.

Programme for revamping of 552 BHUs in North and Central Punjab (Phase-I) (Revised) at an estimated cost of Rs9,986.627 million and Transformation of Punjab Resource Management & Policy Unit (PRMPU) at an estimated cost of Rs2,092.456 million were also approved.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

