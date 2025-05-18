Defamation case against IK adjourned

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday postponed the hearing of Rs 10 billion defamation case against the former PTI chairman Imran Khan for further cross examine of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 24.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared via video link and counsel of Imran Khan, cross-examined him.

The counsel of Imran asked Shehbaz Sharif whether the rupees ten billion bribe offer linked to the Panama Papers case was mentioned in the claim.

The Prime Minister replied that the claim does not state that Imran Khan directly made him the offer.

On another question Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had accused Nawaz Sharif of offering bribe of rupees ten billion through his brother. He added that when this alleged offer was made, their other brother Abbas Sharif had already passed away, and only the two of them were alive. Shehbaz Sharif also said that no family member’s name, including Nawaz Sharif or himself, was mentioned in the TV program where the offer was discussed.

The counsel of Shehbaz objected on a question asked about the audio recording of Justice Malik Qayyum. He said the question was taken from the PTI founder’s response, which the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court have already ruled is no longer valid. He asked the court not to allow the question about the audio of Justice Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif as it is an attempt to scandalize the matter.

The PM replying to another question said neither the anchor mentioned his name during the program nor even in his reply, Imran Khan mentioned him.

Shehbaz Sharif also said he was not sure whether the PTI founder had denied making the rupees ten billion offer but believed the PTI founder had clearly hinted towards him, even if not by name.

Shehbaz Sharif with the court permission quoted a Punjabi phrase which caused laughter in the courtroom.

The court adjourned the proceeding till next hearing for further cross examine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025