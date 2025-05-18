AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Defamation case against IK adjourned

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday postponed the hearing of Rs 10 billion defamation case against the former PTI chairman Imran Khan for further cross examine of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on May 24.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif appeared via video link and counsel of Imran Khan, cross-examined him.

The counsel of Imran asked Shehbaz Sharif whether the rupees ten billion bribe offer linked to the Panama Papers case was mentioned in the claim.

The Prime Minister replied that the claim does not state that Imran Khan directly made him the offer.

On another question Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan had accused Nawaz Sharif of offering bribe of rupees ten billion through his brother. He added that when this alleged offer was made, their other brother Abbas Sharif had already passed away, and only the two of them were alive. Shehbaz Sharif also said that no family member’s name, including Nawaz Sharif or himself, was mentioned in the TV program where the offer was discussed.

The counsel of Shehbaz objected on a question asked about the audio recording of Justice Malik Qayyum. He said the question was taken from the PTI founder’s response, which the Supreme Court and Lahore High Court have already ruled is no longer valid. He asked the court not to allow the question about the audio of Justice Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif as it is an attempt to scandalize the matter.

The PM replying to another question said neither the anchor mentioned his name during the program nor even in his reply, Imran Khan mentioned him.

Shehbaz Sharif also said he was not sure whether the PTI founder had denied making the rupees ten billion offer but believed the PTI founder had clearly hinted towards him, even if not by name.

Shehbaz Sharif with the court permission quoted a Punjabi phrase which caused laughter in the courtroom.

The court adjourned the proceeding till next hearing for further cross examine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Defamation case

Comments

200 characters

Defamation case against IK adjourned

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories