AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

ACCA survey shows high employability for accountants

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: ACCA’s Global Talent Trends Survey - 2025, now in its third year has drawn responses from over 10,000 finance professionals in 175 countries. It has revealed major shifts in career-ambitions, workplace-expectations, and professional priorities in the accountancy profession, around the world, including Pakistan.

A key finding is that 52% of finance professionals globally, including 63% in India and 80% in Africa, aspire to become entrepreneurs, highlighting accountancy’s role as a gateway to business ownership. Around 62% expect to change roles within two years, with 58% planning to move outside their current organizations, posing a retention challenge for employers.

Jamie Lyon, FCCA, noted that “The report highlights a “workplace in transition” where accountancy builds strong foundations for entrepreneurship and evolving career paths.” Experts have noted that; Sustainability is another rising priority, with 67% showing interest in environmental-finance careers. Meanwhile, 76% of professionals prefer hybrid work, yet 51% still work entirely onsite.

Financial uncertainty persists; as 41% are expecting pay increases of over 11%, due to the cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, half of respondents worry they’re not acquiring future-proof skills, and only 42% report their organizations provide AI learning opportunities. Diversity concerns also remain, particularly around age inclusivity, with 45% saying: certain diversity aspects are emphasized more than others.

Mental health pressures are easing slightly, but remain a concern, with 52% saying work affects their well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Accountants ACCA survey employability

Comments

200 characters

ACCA survey shows high employability for accountants

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories