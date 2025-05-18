ACCA survey shows high employability for accountants

KARACHI: ACCA’s Global Talent Trends Survey - 2025, now in its third year has drawn responses from over 10,000 finance professionals in 175 countries. It has revealed major shifts in career-ambitions, workplace-expectations, and professional priorities in the accountancy profession, around the world, including Pakistan.

A key finding is that 52% of finance professionals globally, including 63% in India and 80% in Africa, aspire to become entrepreneurs, highlighting accountancy’s role as a gateway to business ownership. Around 62% expect to change roles within two years, with 58% planning to move outside their current organizations, posing a retention challenge for employers.

Jamie Lyon, FCCA, noted that “The report highlights a “workplace in transition” where accountancy builds strong foundations for entrepreneurship and evolving career paths.” Experts have noted that; Sustainability is another rising priority, with 67% showing interest in environmental-finance careers. Meanwhile, 76% of professionals prefer hybrid work, yet 51% still work entirely onsite.

Financial uncertainty persists; as 41% are expecting pay increases of over 11%, due to the cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, half of respondents worry they’re not acquiring future-proof skills, and only 42% report their organizations provide AI learning opportunities. Diversity concerns also remain, particularly around age inclusivity, with 45% saying: certain diversity aspects are emphasized more than others.

Mental health pressures are easing slightly, but remain a concern, with 52% saying work affects their well-being.

