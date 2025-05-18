DG ISPR asks students to unite against external threats

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif held a special interactive session with students and teachers here, highlighting the vital role of youth in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Addressing the gathering, DG ISPR emphasised the importance of the younger generation’s contributions to national progress and stability. He encouraged them to remain united and vigilant in the face of enemy designs aimed at destabilising the country.

“Pakistan is a cradle of peace, and our ultimate victory lies in the triumph of peace itself,” Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif stated, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to safeguarding national harmony and sovereignty.

He also paid tribute to teachers across the country, acknowledging their pivotal role in nation-building. “On behalf of the Pakistan Army, I extend heartfelt salute to all teachers of the nation,” he said.

The session concluded with a call for greater awareness, national unity, and continued dedication to the cause of peace and progress in Pakistan.

