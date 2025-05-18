‘Karachi Slush’D 2025’: ‘AI should be embedded in everyday operations’

KARACHI: Speakers at a tech event emphasized the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into business, saying that AI should be embedded in everyday operations.

The event, “Karachi Slush’D 2025” was organized by Katalyst Labs at the auditorium of NASTP on Saturday. Jahan Ara, CEO of Katalyst Labs, said the organization is a Startup Accelerator and Innovation Hub committed to helping startups scale, developing future leaders, and enabling corporations to advance their innovation strategies.

During a panel discussion titled The Next Frontier of AI, Daniyal Baig said that AI plays a vital role in improving products. He emphasized that AI is not the future it is the present and noted that the US has already integrated AI into its school systems. “We have to shift the mindset that AI will lead to job losses,” he said. He added that businesses are now using 10 to 12 AI tools to market their products.

Ahsan Mashkoor said, “Just like you’re fond of food, you should embed AI into your life.” He said that Pakistan holds a significant advantage and should capitalize on AI, calling it a potential game-changer. He also stressed the need to empower youth with AI tools.

Jaya Rajwani, who moderated the panel, said the country’s future lies in AI. This was followed by another panel discussion, Building a Brand that Stands Out, featuring graphic designers and moderated by Hira Fareed.

Arslan Khatri said that understanding audiences is a key to building a successful brand.

Kiran Ahmed underscored the importance of research and conceptualization in brand development.

Fatin Nawaz remarked that identifying the target audience is crucial for building strong brands.

Adnan Syed said brands exist in alignment with audience needs and should resonate with people’s emotions. “Brands are created deep inside the heart,” he added.

Maira Siddiqui, CEO of Chiragh Education Technologies, delivered a talk on her journey in promoting education in native languages.

Karachi Slush’D was a one-day event aimed at empowering the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The conference brought together a vibrant community of founders, students, professionals, investors, and other key players, fostering collaboration and creativity to shape the future of innovation and economic growth in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025