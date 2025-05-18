AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-05-18

‘Karachi Slush’D 2025’: ‘AI should be embedded in everyday operations’

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: Speakers at a tech event emphasized the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into business, saying that AI should be embedded in everyday operations.

The event, “Karachi Slush’D 2025” was organized by Katalyst Labs at the auditorium of NASTP on Saturday. Jahan Ara, CEO of Katalyst Labs, said the organization is a Startup Accelerator and Innovation Hub committed to helping startups scale, developing future leaders, and enabling corporations to advance their innovation strategies.

During a panel discussion titled The Next Frontier of AI, Daniyal Baig said that AI plays a vital role in improving products. He emphasized that AI is not the future it is the present and noted that the US has already integrated AI into its school systems. “We have to shift the mindset that AI will lead to job losses,” he said. He added that businesses are now using 10 to 12 AI tools to market their products.

Ahsan Mashkoor said, “Just like you’re fond of food, you should embed AI into your life.” He said that Pakistan holds a significant advantage and should capitalize on AI, calling it a potential game-changer. He also stressed the need to empower youth with AI tools.

Jaya Rajwani, who moderated the panel, said the country’s future lies in AI. This was followed by another panel discussion, Building a Brand that Stands Out, featuring graphic designers and moderated by Hira Fareed.

Arslan Khatri said that understanding audiences is a key to building a successful brand.

Kiran Ahmed underscored the importance of research and conceptualization in brand development.

Fatin Nawaz remarked that identifying the target audience is crucial for building strong brands.

Adnan Syed said brands exist in alignment with audience needs and should resonate with people’s emotions. “Brands are created deep inside the heart,” he added.

Maira Siddiqui, CEO of Chiragh Education Technologies, delivered a talk on her journey in promoting education in native languages.

Karachi Slush’D was a one-day event aimed at empowering the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The conference brought together a vibrant community of founders, students, professionals, investors, and other key players, fostering collaboration and creativity to shape the future of innovation and economic growth in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Startups AI artificial intelligence NASTP Katalyst Labs Karachi Slush’D 2025 tech event

Comments

200 characters

‘Karachi Slush’D 2025’: ‘AI should be embedded in everyday operations’

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Read more stories