AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-05-18

Well-deserved celebrations

Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 06:12am

EDITORIAL: Pakistan’s decisive triumph in the recent military confrontation with India has sparked a wave of celebrations all across the country. Friday was officially observed as Yum-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to honour the armed forces and the people for the victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

While national pride is a natural response to battlefield success over a bullying arch rival, it would be unwise to view it as a conclusive victory. Considering the mindset of India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this could be a moment of calm before another flare-up.

Modi who started off as a card-carrying member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), fountainhead of the far-right wing Hindu nationalist ideology, Hindutva, has risen to power building his image as strong uncompromising leader ready to take on Pakistan at the slightest hint of a real or perceived provocation.

Under him came the 2016 “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control following the Uri incident, and later in 2019 Balakot air strike to ‘avenge’ Pulwama attack – a false flag operation. That led to the downing of an Indian jet and capture of its pilot by Pakistan.

At the time, Modi had publically expressed the lament that had India acquired Rafael combat jets from France, the “result would have been different.” He used the April 22 horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam area of the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to unleash an assortment of India’s air power, including Rafael fighter jets, to “teach Pakistan a lesson”, but ended up losing six jets, among them at least three Rafael planes, shattering Modi and his RSS acolytes’ dream to see India emerge as a regional hegemon.

Instead, New Delhi sought Washington’s intervention, say reports, to secure a ceasefire. This happened at a time the Modi government was preparing for three major events: his own 75th birthday come September (not too long ago, he had denied a party ticket to veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani at the same point in life); Behar state elections in October; and start of the RSS’ centenary celebrations the same month, which he had wanted to mark by establishing India’s military superiority over Pakistan.

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire, Modi is still talking of a ‘new normal’, describing it as swift retaliation and escalation dominance. Given the chinks the short conflict has exposed in India’s military preparedness, the ‘new normal’ can have a rest, at least for now.

But the Modi government cannot afford to be seen as weak or indecisive. Faced with domestic pressure and international embarrassment, it needs to satisfy the desire for revenge. It could react in different forms such as covert operations, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare. The challenge for this side therefore is to effectively deflect and defeat any such escalatory moves.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan IIOJK Modi government Pakistan armed forces Pakistan military Indo Pak tensions Bunyan um Marsoos Thanksgiving Day Youm e Tashakur

Comments

200 characters

Well-deserved celebrations

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories