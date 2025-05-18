AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-18

‘A war, a ceasefire, and a shattered Indian myth’

Qamar Bashir Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 06:29am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to the Editor carried by the newspaper on Friday and yesterday. Estimates from defence correspondents suggest at least five Indian aircraft were downed, including three Rafales.

Pakistan’s deep penetration — reportedly 200 km into Indian Territory — without interception, further dented the credibility of India’s air defence. Symbolically, India’s perception as the “net security provider” in South Asia took a serious hit. Its attempt to display dominance instead exposed operational vulnerabilities and forced an unwanted climb-down.

Conversely, Pakistan’s firm yet controlled response helped restore deterrence, drew international empathy, and opened diplomatic pathways that had long been closed.

Think tanks responded swiftly. The Council on Foreign Relations noted that “India’s effort to assert dominance has backfired, exposing strategic weaknesses.” The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) observed that “Pakistan has demonstrated battlefield coherence, technological integration, and strategic restraint.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

