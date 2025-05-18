Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate Karachi has seized over 96,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel in a major anti-smuggling operation in line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy against smuggling.

Acting on intelligence, officials from the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) conducted raids on several petrol pumps in the Northern Bypass area of Karachi.

During the operation, authorities confiscated 96,697 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from underground tanks at various petrol pumps. Officials also seized seven Mazda tankers that were allegedly used to distribute the smuggled fuel throughout different areas of the city.

The total value of the seized diesel is estimated at Rs 25 million (2.5 crore), while the seven confiscated Mazda tanker trucks are valued at approximately Rs. 30 million (3 crore), bringing the total value of the seizure to Rs 55 million (5.5 crore).

The seized fuel has been transferred to ASO warehouses via oil tankers. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Customs Act, and further investigation is underway.

