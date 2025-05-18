Golden jubilee celebrations of FCCI

FAISALABAD: After the success of the Bunyan-un-Marsoos, a new industrial policy will be announced very soon to include Pakistan among the world’s 20 largest economies.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industry and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan today while representing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the 50th Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, while welcoming Haroon Akhtar Khan, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rehan Naseem Bharara thanked him for participating in the chamber’s Golden Jubilee celebration. They demanded a new modern airport in the nearest area to provide air travel facilities to foreigners working in various industrial estates.

