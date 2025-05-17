AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF backs Pakistan’s economic recovery, says program implementation has contributed to improved financing

  • IMF Deputy Chief Clarke praises Pakistan's macroeconomic progress amid challenges
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 08:56pm

The IMF has stated that Pakistani authorities have demonstrated strong program implementation, contributing to improved financing and external conditions as well as sustained economic recovery. In a staff report, the lender added that the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) will help reduce Pakistan’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, enhancing macroeconomic stability and fiscal sustainability.

The IMF has already completed its first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), unlocking $1 billion in immediate disbursements.

Additionally, the IMF approved a $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) to help Pakistan combat climate vulnerabilities.

According to an IMF report, the move comes as Pakistan shows progress in stabilizing its economy, reducing inflation, and rebuilding foreign reserves, though risks remain elevated.

Pakistan’s 37-month EFF, approved in September 2024, aims to entrench macroeconomic stability through fiscal discipline, tax reforms, and energy sector viability.

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

The IMF noted that Pakistan has achieved a primary surplus of 2.0% of GDP in the first half of FY25, keeping it on track to meet its year-end target.

Inflation has plummeted to a historic low of 0.3% in April 2025, allowing the State Bank of Pakistan to cut interest rates by 1,100 basis points since June 2024.

Pakistan has made important progress in restoring macroeconomic stability despite a challenging environment, said Nigel Clarke, IMF Deputy Managing Director.

However, he cautioned that risks such as global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and domestic vulnerabilities persist.

IMF Executive Board approves $1bn loan tranche for Pakistan

The RSF arrangement, worth $1.4 billion, is designed to bolster Pakistan’s resilience to climate shocks, which have repeatedly disrupted its economy.

The reforms under the RSF focus on improving water resource management, strengthening disaster response coordination, and enhancing climate-related financial disclosures.

Pakistan is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, as seen in the devastating 2022 floods, and the IMF emphasized that climate adaptation is “macro-critical” for the country’s long-term stability.

Pakistan Economy IMF IMF–EFF program IMF loan IMF and Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

IMF backs Pakistan’s economic recovery, says program implementation has contributed to improved financing

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

Israeli strikes kill 146 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, local health authorities say

Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring Pakistan, India ceasefire, dialogue

President Zardari praises military’s ‘unshakable courage’ in thwarting aggression during Gujranwala visit: ISPR

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

Pakistan April exports down 17.66% to $2.178bn MoM

SECP urges companies to ramp up cybersecurity amid Indian cyber-attacks threat

Read more stories