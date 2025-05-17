New Gaza talks ‘without any preconditions’ underway in Doha: Hamas

DOHA: A senior Hamas official said a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel aimed at ending the war in Gaza started in Doha “without any preconditions” on Saturday.

The announcement came as Israel’s military launched a new Gaza offensive, saying it was part of “the expansion of the battle in the Gaza Strip” aimed at defeating the Palestinian group.

“This round of negotiations began without any preconditions from either side, and the negotiations are open to discussing all issues,” said senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu.

“Hamas will present its viewpoint on all issues, especially ending the war, (Israel’s) withdrawal and prisoner exchange.”

Israeli strikes kill 146 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, local health authorities say

Prior rounds of negotiations have failed to secure a breakthrough on ending the war, and a two-month ceasefire between the sides fell apart when Israel resumed its operations in Gaza on March 18.

The renewed fighting came after Israel imposed a total aid blockade on the territory that UN agencies warn has created critical shortages of food, clean water, fuel and medicines.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz credited the intensified campaign with bringing Hamas back to the table.

“With the opening of Operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ in Gaza, which is being led by the IDF (Israeli army) command with great force, the Hamas delegation in Doha announced a return to negotiations on a hostage deal – in contrast to the recalcitrant position they had taken up until that moment,” he said.

Negotiations for the release of the captives held in Gaza have been ongoing, with the latest talks taking place in Doha.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week he had instructed a negotiating team to head to the Qatari capital.