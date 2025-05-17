AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Erdogan says US CAATSA sanctions on Turkiye defence sector easing under Trump

Reuters Published 17 May, 2025 03:51pm

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said he believed the United States’ ‘CAATSA’ sanctions on the Turkish defence sector would soon be “overcome” thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “more open, more constructive” approach.

Asked by journalists on a return flight from Albania about the recent U.S. approval of the potential sale of missiles to Turkiye, Erdogan said he could “easily say there is an easing on CAATSA”, referring to the ‘Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’.

Erdogan said he had discussed the matter with Trump and Washington’s new ambassador to Ankara.

“With my friend Trump taking office, we reached a more open, more constructive, more sincere communication,” he added, according to a transcript of the comments he made on the flight.

