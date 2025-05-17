AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
World

Iran's President Pezeshkian says Trump speaks of peace and threatens at same time

Reuters Published 17 May, 2025 01:15pm
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Iran. Photo: Reuters

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump speaks simultaneously about peace and threats.

“Which should we believe?” Pezeshkian said at a naval event in Tehran. “On the one hand, he speaks of peace and on the other, he threatens with the most advanced tools of mass killing.”

Tehran would continue Iran-US nuclear talks but is not afraid of threats. “We are not seeking war,” he said.

Trump said on Friday that Iran had a US proposal about its nuclear programme and knows it needs to move quickly to resolve a decades-long dispute.

“More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad — something bad’s going to happen,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates on Friday, according to an audio recording of the remarks.

Trump says US close to a nuclear deal with Iran

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a post on X said Tehran had not received a US proposal. “There is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to (uranium) enrichment for peaceful purposes…” he said.

Pezeshkian said Iran would not “back down from our legitimate rights”.

“Because we refuse to bow to bullying, they say we are source of instability in the region,” he said.

A fourth round of Iran-US talks ended in Oman last Sunday. A new round has not been scheduled yet.

