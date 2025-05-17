AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
May 17, 2025
World

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, says security service source

Reuters Published 17 May, 2025 01:03pm

KYIV: Ukrainian drones have hit an ammunition depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, causing a powerful detonation at warehouses where military equipment, weapons and fuel were stored, a source in Ukraine’s security service told Reuters on Saturday.

The source said the depot belonged to the 126th brigade of Russia’s Coastal Defence and was located in the village of Perevalne in the southern part of the Black Sea peninsula. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.

Russia Ukraine Crimea Russian troops Ukraine Russia conflict RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Russia Ukraine peace talks Russian drones

Comments

200 characters

