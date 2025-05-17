Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, says security service source

KYIV: Ukrainian drones have hit an ammunition depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, causing a powerful detonation at warehouses where military equipment, weapons and fuel were stored, a source in Ukraine’s security service told Reuters on Saturday.

The source said the depot belonged to the 126th brigade of Russia’s Coastal Defence and was located in the village of Perevalne in the southern part of the Black Sea peninsula. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report.