Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

The heatwave will continue to persist in Karachi till May 20, the Pakis­tan Meteorological Depart­m­ent (PMD) predicted.

“High pressure is likely to continue to grip the upper atmosphere, due to which heatwave conditions are likely to occur over most parts of the province till 20th May,” the notification by the PMD said.

During this time, day temperatures are likely to remain five to seven degrees Celsius above normal in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushoreferoz, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts.

Meanwhile, temperature in Badin, Tharparker, Umerkot and Hyderabad districts will be three to five degrees Celsius above normal.

“Due to heatwave conditions in the province, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures,” the PMD said.  It further advised to avoid exposure to direct sun light during the day time and remain hydrated.