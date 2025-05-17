AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-17

New tariff policy: customs duties capped at 15pc

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move aimed at revitalizing Pakistan’s struggling economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday unveiled a sweeping new tariff policy, capping customs duties at 15 percent and announcing the phase-out of additional and regulatory duties over the next four to five years.

The announcement, made during a high-level meeting on the country’s National Tariff Policy chaired by the prime minister, is set to reshape the country’s trade landscape.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, currently – for some items – the customs duties exceed 100 per cent, but under the new plan, those rates will be drastically reduced, and the complicated web of additional customs duty (2-7 per cent) and regulatory duty (5-90 per cent) will be dismantled.

“This is a turning point,” said Sharif, describing the reforms as a crucial step in driving economic growth through a smarter, more equitable trade policy.

Sharif emphasised that the new tariff policy is designed to boost exports, attract foreign investment, and create jobs. The initiative, he explained, is part of a broader strategy to stabilise the economy, tame inflation, and equip local industries to compete on the global stage.

As part of the overhaul, the number of customs duty slabs will be slashed to just four, a move aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles for importers and creating a fairer business environment across sectors.

The reforms are also expected to ease access to raw materials and capital equipment for manufacturers, helping to improve efficiency and reduce consumer prices. In turn, this could stabilise the current account balance and strengthen the Pakistani rupee.

An implementation committee has been established to oversee the phased rollout of the reforms. Sharif stressed that economic recovery remains his government’s top priority.

Among those in attendance were Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs AhadCheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, the special assistant to the prime minister on industries and production Haroon Akhtar, and senior officials from relevant departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Trade FBR foreign investment investments PM Shehbaz Sharif customs duties National Tariff Policy

Comments

200 characters

New tariff policy: customs duties capped at 15pc

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories