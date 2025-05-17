AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Dar, Lammy discuss regional developments

Naveed Siddiqui Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) have emphasised the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue between the two nuclear-armed arch rivals, to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional peace and stability.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, met with the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, Friday, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The two leaders discussed regional developments, including Pakistan-India ceasefire. The DPM appreciated the UK’s constructive role in de-escalation.

According to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Dar extended a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Lammy on his first official visit to Pakistan.

The two leaders held detailed discussions on recent developments in South Asia, particularly the situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India. DPM/FM Dar briefed the UK foreign secretary on India’s unprovoked and belligerent actions, which constituted a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, the UN Charter, and established norms of interstate relations. He underlined that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and that Pakistan’s response remained limited, precise, and proportionate, with utmost care taken to avoid civilian casualties.

Dar appreciated the UK’s constructive and productive engagement in helping de-escalate the situation. The two sides also held wide-ranging discussions on Pakistan-UK bilateral relations. They expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in trade, economic cooperation, and development partnerships.

Dar acknowledged the UK’s valuable support in priority areas including education, health, and climate resilience.

The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding and deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including climate action and sustainable development.

Both sides also reiterated their resolve to further strengthen the historic and enduring ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, based on mutual respect, shared values, and strong people-to-people connections.

The visit of the UK foreign secretary reflects the robust and multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and their shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges together. They also reviewed bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen relations and enhance economic and trade cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

