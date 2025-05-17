Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s major ports remain among the most expensive for international shipping lines in comparison to key regional ports.

This was revealed in a special report presented to the Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives. The report analysed data of key regional ports to determine the reasons why Gwadar port is not performing, as expected.

Gwadar, envisioned as a flagship project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was projected to rival regional ports and attract international shipping lines. However, recent figures paint a bleak picture of underutilization and slow operational uptake, calling into question the port’s strategic and economic viability.

Charges for a 50,000 Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) vessel were the highest at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) with port dues of USD 18,900 - the highest among six ports surveyed. Pakistan’s two other major ports, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Gwadar, charge USD 15,000 each, significantly more than their regional counterparts.

In contrast, ports in the United Arab Emirates and Oman offer substantially lower rates. Jebel Ali Port (UAE) charges just USD 3,406, while Sohar Port (Oman) is even more competitive at USD 3,000. Iran’s Chabahar Port, a key competitor to Gwadar, charges USD 7,970, offering a middle ground between Pakistan and Gulf ports.

The comparative analysis of South Asian and Gulf ports revealed stark underperformance of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure, with its major ports lagging far behind regional counterparts in both cargo handling and annual mercantile traffic.

According to 2021 data, UAE’s Jebel Ali Port maintained its position as the region’s shipping giant, handling 14.4 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) the standard measure of cargo capacity. Colombo Port in Sri Lanka ranked second with 5.1 million TEUs, followed by Salalah (4.4 million) and Sohar (3.5 million) in Oman.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) managed only 2.2 million TEUs, and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) lagged further behind at 1.05 million TEUs. Most notably, Gwadar Port (GPA) a cornerstone of the CPEC recorded an almost negligible 0.0023 million TEUs, despite massive investment and strategic aspirations.

The report also evaluated annual mercantile traffic flow, where Sohar Port led with 4,807 vessel movements, closely followed by Colombo at 4,310. In comparison, KPT and PQA recorded 1,600 and 1,535 respectively. Gwadar’s traffic was a mere 22, while Iran’s Chabahar Port, a key competitor, showed modest yet higher activity at 41.

Industry analysts have warned that these figures reflect deep-rooted structural inefficiencies and a lack of competitive pricing in Pakistani ports.

These numbers are not just a statistic, they are a wake-up call, standing committee members argued. High port dues, outdated handling facilities, and weak hinterland connectivity are costing Pakistan billions in missed trade opportunities, they concluded.

