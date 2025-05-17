PVMA seeks govt’s help to recover dues against USC

KARACHI: Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to take immediate notice of billions of rupees outstanding dues against Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and devise a permanent solution.

Rehan warned that “If the current situation continues, many ghee mills will be forced to shut down operations, leading to serious disruptions in the national supply of ghee and cooking oil.” He expressed grave concern over the non-payment of billions of rupees in outstanding dues owed to ghee and cooking oil manufacturers by the now-defunct Utility Stores Corporation (USC). These payments, pending for several months, have pushed the industry into a deep financial crisis, threatening the continuity of production and raising fears of potential shutdowns.

Rehan stated that this critical issue has been brought repeatedly to the attention of senior government officials and relevant ministers, yet no concrete progress has been made. “Due to the delay in payments, the working capital of ghee and oil manufacturers remains stuck, severely impacting cash flow and creating unsustainable financial pressure,” he said.

Highlighting the recent closure of the Utility Stores Corporation by the government, the PVMA chairman pointed out that manufacturers’ substantial investments remain trapped. “Despite supplying subsidized products under government directives, mills have not been paid. The dissolution of USC without settling these liabilities has only worsened the crisis,” he added.

Rehan called on the government to urgently arrange for the clearance of these outstanding dues to protect the industry from further damage and ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential edible oil products to the public.

