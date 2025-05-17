Punjab govt provides machines for animals’ ultrasound

LAHORE: The Punjab government has provided machines for ultrasound of animals making diagnoses of diseases easier. Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurated an ultrasound machine at the Veterinary Hospital Khanewal.

The provincial minister, while addressing the gathering, stated that modern technology is the top priority for better services to livestock farmers. Ultrasound machines in veterinary hospitals will make it possible to diagnose diseases in livestock on time. He endorsed that they are ensuring the use of modern technology to increase the productivity of milk and meat.

The provincial minister for livestock further explained that the return of funds from the initiatives of the Chief Minister of Punjab from across the province is encouraging, Pakistani livestock will be promoted worldwide.

Secretary for Livestock Saqib Ali Ateel said farmers are being provided with high-quality semen at cheap prices for better meat and milk, the livestock department has been shifted to a paperless system, internships are being given to 1,000 unemployed youth, and the movement of livestock teams is being monitored for the treatment of animals. Later, the provincial minister cut the ribbon and inaugurated the ultrasound machine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025