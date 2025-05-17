AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-17

Punjab govt provides machines for animals’ ultrasound

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has provided machines for ultrasound of animals making diagnoses of diseases easier. Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurated an ultrasound machine at the Veterinary Hospital Khanewal.

The provincial minister, while addressing the gathering, stated that modern technology is the top priority for better services to livestock farmers. Ultrasound machines in veterinary hospitals will make it possible to diagnose diseases in livestock on time. He endorsed that they are ensuring the use of modern technology to increase the productivity of milk and meat.

The provincial minister for livestock further explained that the return of funds from the initiatives of the Chief Minister of Punjab from across the province is encouraging, Pakistani livestock will be promoted worldwide.

Secretary for Livestock Saqib Ali Ateel said farmers are being provided with high-quality semen at cheap prices for better meat and milk, the livestock department has been shifted to a paperless system, internships are being given to 1,000 unemployed youth, and the movement of livestock teams is being monitored for the treatment of animals. Later, the provincial minister cut the ribbon and inaugurated the ultrasound machine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani livestock farmers Punjab Livestock minister animals ultrasound Punjab Minister for Livestock and Agriculture Veterinary Hospital Khanewal

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt provides machines for animals’ ultrasound

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories