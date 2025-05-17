Nov 26 protest: PTI’s pleas seeking transfer of cases rejected

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday rejected two petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking to transfer their cases registered in connection with PTI’s November 26 protest.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the petitions requesting to transfer the cases, which are currently being heard by Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.

The cases against PTI were registered at Ramna Police Station under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.

According to the petitioners, the presiding magistrate was allegedly proceeding with the cases in undue haste and without properly observing legal procedures.

However, according to the court decision, the allegations were unsubstantiated, as the complainants' lawyers failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their claims.

The court further noted that an official letter from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also been presented during the proceedings.

The letter directed that cases filed under the relevant legal provisions be processed on a fast-track basis, in line with judicial instructions.

Special Public Prosecutors Barrister Fahad Arsalan Chaudhry, Advocate Muhammad Usman Rana, and Barrister Mansoor Azam appeared before the court.

Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared on behalf of the PTI workers.

The two protest-related cases against PTI workers are now scheduled for hearing on May 19 in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025